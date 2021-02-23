'Personhood' bill is legislative overreach

I am writing in opposition of House Bill 337, because the Montana state government should not have the authority to govern a woman’s body.

This is direct government overreach into an issue that does not concern the government at large and will put many women at risk of not being able to access a safe abortion and possibly even some contraceptives. Even considering a law that could outlaw common forms of birth control (pill, IUD, emergency contraception), is completely and utterly immoral, as even victims of rape and incest might not have access to these.

House Bill 337 also violates the Ninth Amendment of the United States (beyond our state’s Constitution), as individuals have the right to make important, private decisions about one’s health and body; estranged spouses, potential grandparents and even law enforcement would be able to assert legal rights for the embryo, even though it is not their body.