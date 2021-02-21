'Personhood' comes with responsibilities

Personhood? Good Grief!

Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, wants to add the term“personhood” to our state Constitution. He wants a zygote or fetus declared a legal person from the moment of conception.

Good grief! Doesn’t that imply that the bodies of Montana’s girls and women of childbearing age become the responsibility or “wards” of the state from the moment of a conception?

For Republicans who relentlessly tout personal responsibility and smaller government, that’s quite a leap.

Gov. Greg Gianforte proclaims the preciousness of all life. But only until the moment of birth?

Won’t personhood come with more state responsibilities than merely birth? Will Montana’s government commit to expanding access to affordable physical and mental health care for all persons? Will Montana’s government assure every person a quality public education? Provide universal pre-K for all little persons? Provide adequate shelter and food for all persons?

If Montana's government insists on declaring personhood at conception, how can it also abandon its responsibilities the day after birth?