 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Personhood' comes with responsibilities

'Personhood' comes with responsibilities

{{featured_button_text}}

Personhood? Good Grief!

Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, wants to add the term“personhood” to our state Constitution. He wants a zygote or fetus declared a legal person from the moment of conception.

Good grief! Doesn’t that imply that the bodies of Montana’s girls and women of childbearing age become the responsibility or “wards” of the state from the moment of a conception?

For Republicans who relentlessly tout personal responsibility and smaller government, that’s quite a leap.

Gov. Greg Gianforte proclaims the preciousness of all life. But only until the moment of birth?

Won’t personhood come with more state responsibilities than merely birth? Will Montana’s government commit to expanding access to affordable physical and mental health care for all persons? Will Montana’s government assure every person a quality public education? Provide universal pre-K for all little persons? Provide adequate shelter and food for all persons?

If Montana's government insists on declaring personhood at conception, how can it also abandon its responsibilities the day after birth?

As with all things in life, rights come with responsibilities. How can Montana claim the right to declare personhood and simultaneously shirk its responsibilities to persons? All life is precious, not just yet-to-be-born life.

Maggie Allen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
1
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racism is real, hasn't left MT
Letters

Racism is real, hasn't left MT

Montana has been hurt by Trumpism. I cannot tell you how many of my relatives and extended family members have been told to "go back where the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News