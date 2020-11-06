 Skip to main content
'Peschel Protocol' stuck in FDA morass

'Peschel Protocol' stuck in FDA morass

Dr. Walt Peschel, well known in Missoula, could be the Louis Pasteur of our time. That is, if he can wade through the morass of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. One must wonder if we’d have injections today had Pasteur had to deal with D.C.

Peschel and his son Nick contracted and quickly survived COVID, never being hospitalized. His treatment for COVID, which interestingly applies to many other diseases, is unique in that its $3-a-day cost flies in the face of established medicine and the drug conglomerates that are not interested in treatments that will diminish their bottom line — which is much of the horrendous cost of modern medicine.

Peschel has a stack of testimonials from medical professionals and survivors. He’s presented for approval his Peschel Protocol, a treatment utilizing the combination of already approved medicines, which one would presume would fly through the bureaucratic black hole of a Washington, D.C., department in these trying times, but it seems it’s fallen into the file cabinet labeled “We’ll Get Around To It.”

You can help. Contact your senator, representative and yes, the governor, with a plea to allow evaluation of the protocol. Become an advocate. Visit thepeschelprotocol.com to learn more.

Larry Martin,

Clinton

