Petition to stop police defunding

The future of Missoula and our security and economy depend on how we vote.

My opponent has appropriated close to a billion dollars during his three terms in the legislature. With spiking COVID cases, and the virus's impact on our economy, we can't continue to spend. Our property taxes cannot be increased. We also need to protect our Second Amendment Rights. My opponent has an "F" rating from the NRA. He is from the party that has not stood up to rioting and looting and his party would in fact defund the police.

I will do all in my power to make this a safe, affordable community for decent citizens on both sides of the isle and as a professor, business owner and most important mother of three, I will focus on attracting high-paying jobs in an effort to stop exporting Montana's talented youth. I will stand by law enforcement in Missoula, and lead the charge to protect our police officers.

Please go to my website, nancyburgoyne.com, and print and mail the petition to stop any defunding of the police. The petition would make the MIssoula City Council and the mayor personally liable. All citizens are invited to participate!

Nancy Burgoyne,

Republican candidate,