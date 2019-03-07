There’s something your pharmacist has been meaning to tell you. In those Rx consultations, there’s been something important missing.
For years, there have been agreements between insurance companies and pharmacies that often included the middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers. Those agreements have specifically prohibited pharmacists from telling you if you were unnecessarily paying too much for your medicine. Known as “clawbacks,” these arrangements have been tantamount to gag orders.
Today my wife and I learned that the big box store, W, is still practicing "clawbacks." We are retired, pay our Medicare premiums and have Medicare Advantage. For years, my wife has paid a $10 co-pay for generic thyroid medication. Today, that same 90-day supply was $34.37 with "insurance" from that company that begins with B. But, lo and behold, checking her smartphone app, GOOD RX, she learned W's cash price is still $10. We engaged three employees in the W pharmacy and none managed to advise us of W's cash price.
Instead of spending time foolishly on frivolous legislation and bickering, how about Rx reform?
Even if paying cash for prescription drugs was the cheaper route, pharmacists weren’t allowed to tell patients.
Dale A. Hanson,
Lolo