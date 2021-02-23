Pink Cadillac blues

It was a long cold drive from Anchorage to the lower ’48, in November, 1959. To kill the boredom of the grueling, 13-day drive we played games as we crept along icy roads in our ’48 Studebaker. One game, “A to Z,” was a contest with my sister to find each letter of the alphabet, sequentially. When we came upon a pink Cadillac, I had my “X.” This “X” marked the spot of a Texan heading to Alaska in an air-conditioned Caddy without heat.