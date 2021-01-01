Pipeline is past, aquifer is future

As we try to put 2020 behind us, let’s look to the future. Let’s protect something we love. Montana. As a parting gift to Montana, I’m urging you to deny the 401 water certification for the Keystone XL pipeline.

The Keystone XL has been an unpopular, controversial project from Day One. As our energy needs change, the pipeline project becomes less and less necessary, while the Oglala aquifer becomes more vital to the real future of Montana. Clean water. Vital rural communities. Environmental health. This is the future.