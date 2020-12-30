Pipeline presents risk to waterways

The Department of Environmental Quality and Bullock’s administration should deny the 401 water permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in order to protect Montana’s water and its people from the massive risk associated with all the water crossings.

The proposed pipeline would cross over hundreds of waterways in Montana. The DEQ needs to consider the threat that all of these crossings cumulatively, not just each crossing individually. Every single crossing multiples the chances that a leak or accident will spill thousands of gallons of tar sand oil into our water supply.

To have Montana take on this enormous risk for almost no long-term benefit to the state simply does not make sense. A threat to the water jeopardizes people’s abilities to live in their homes and work the land, and it especially threatens Indigenous people’s sovereignty.

This pipeline is much bigger than any single localized project, and it would present a danger to every town and ranch it gets near. The DEQ needs to truly consider these risks to our people and our state and make the right choice by denying the permit.

Valan Anthos,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0