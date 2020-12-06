Pitfalls to dropping, continuing column

Like many, I have been interested in the stream of comments on the Carlsons' recent column. This is an important discussion.

I am not so sure about whether, for the good of the community, the Missoulian should drop or retain this column. There are pitfalls on both sides.

Americans are becoming aware of the dangers of shutting ourselves off from a variety of opinions. This practice is contributing to the political polarization that is so damaging to our society. There is value in considering points of view that make us feel uncomfortable.

At the same time, we expect a community newspaper with high journalistic standards to exercise some judgement in selecting content. When does a political opinion cross the line to a shockingly negative attack unhinged from reality? It seems pretty clear the Carlsons have crossed that line.

I suggest that for now, the Missoulian continue running this column — if only as an example of how fear and misinformation have captured so many Americans. After all, what Carlsons are saying is not the main concern. The main concern is that so many Americans share their dark vision, that a majority of American voters somehow represent an enemy intent on destroying our nation.

Doug Ferrell,

Trout Creek

