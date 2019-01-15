At least nine times out of 10, maybe more, I don’t agree with Leonard Pitts, opinion columnist in the Sunday Missoulian. On Jan. 6, however, he was right on target.
Pitts didn’t hide his dislike and contempt for President Trump. He didn’t shy away from saying Trump deserved to be impeached. He let it be known that he would be happy if Trump was sent packing. That is typical of the man. But then, he said something astonishing, which grabbed my attention.
Trump is not the root problem in America, Pitts declared. He is a symptom, not the cause. If Trump were to be impeached and booted, it would not solve anything. The conditions which put Trump in the White House would still be there, even if he were thrown out.
Pitts is absolutely correct!
It does no good to blame someone else for our problems. America is in trouble today, not because of the moral (immoral?) failings of the man at the top, but because all of us, in some way or other, do not live the way we should.
“We have met the enemy,” Pogo said, “and he is us.” We should take that to heart.
Roger Mitchell,
Stevensville