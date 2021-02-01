Plan not right for neighborhood

Re: McNett Flats – off Mullan Road.

We understand the need for more housing and we know this land will be developed. Our neighborhood already has two large residential developments approved. There is a considerable difference between them and the proposed McNett Flats. The developer's plan to build three-story apartments would negatively affect this area. The added traffic alone would increase commute times, bad air quality and noise.

We understand that McNett Flats is a huge financial undertaking for the developer and he would like to make as much money as possible. All too often, profits trump quality of life.

We know that our neighborhood is small and our voices and concerns may be heard but not truly considered. Let's work together and do it right.

Jolyn Ortega and Mark Wiggins,

Missoula

