There were alarming incidents of assault, one of them fatal, at Missoula's full-time nonprofit homeless shelter — which is way over capacity — over the holidays.
That kind of density inevitably produces violence in any population. Recall the indoor arena in which Katrina refugees were jammed.
We are in year eight of the mayor's 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness in Missoula, yet new development caters to out-of-state millionaires, while our city of 70,000 has 500 homeless children in its public schools!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Perhaps the "plan to end homelessness in Missoula" consists of homicide.
J. Kevin Hunt,
Missoula