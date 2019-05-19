It is great that the Missoula City Council is considering a ban on single-use plastic bags at retail stores. This is long overdue. I understand there are islands in the ocean made up of our plastic waste; fish, birds are choking, mistaking plastic for food and dying trying to eat it.
Petroleum is a component of plastic. To make plastics, crude oil and natural gas are refined into ethane, propane and hundreds of other petrochemical products. The nations of the world are in conflict over oil. Wars are fought and people are dying so we can put a few items in a plastic bag and throw it away. It’s still good and can be used over and over. What a concept. Plus it is said they last well over 10 years.
People seem to think nothing of getting plastic spoons and forks, and throwing them away. Thousands are used each day at school lunches in Missoula public schools. What are we teaching our kids?
People seem to think nothing of getting drinks in "disposable" go-cups. Bring your own go cups, people. Don’t take another and throw it away. Always have your go-cup with you.
If you care about the children. If you care about the earth.
Barbara Ross,
Missoula