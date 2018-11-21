I have been a lifelong Montanan and truly love this state and all it represents. As a former coach and now principal of a 4A high school in Oregon, it is always of interest and importance to me that our student-athletes act with respect and sportsmanship.
I drove 700 miles to see the Brawl last weekend and was proud of the way both teams played their hearts out, right up to the unacceptable behaviors displayed by a few Bobcat players after their win.
When I observed their players spitting on the Grizzly emblem and stabbing the turf with their flag pole, taunting the Griz fans, it angered me personally and caused me to recall what I always preached to my players: win with humility and lose with dignity. The Cats did not show any sort of humility or respect to the Griz players or Montanans following their heartbreaking loss.
Hats off to Coach Bobby Hauck and his team for their dignity during this rough moment in their football lives. I knew Hauck and his Big Timber friends while attending the University of Montana and would’ve expected nothing less from his team.
To the young athletes who viewed this: always act the right way, win or lose!
Jack Lee,
Klamath Falls, Oregon