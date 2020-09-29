 Skip to main content
Players should explain dangers

So some University of Montana football players displayed their ignorance of the steps being taken to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. A “knock it off” reprimand doesn’t sound like much. How about these guys “volunteer” to make presentations to our local high schools about the dangers of the virus and what and why the steps being taken by our health department are the best preventative action known to protect all age groups of our community?

Tom Russell,

Missoula

