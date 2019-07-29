One broadcaster I listened to recommends that those in Democratically held districts begin a letter to the editor campaign to promote impeachment inquires of the president. At this time, over 100 in the House are on board the impeachment train.
Due to about 25,000 fewer 2018 votes in Montana, I’m unable to write to a Democratic House representative. But taking a cue from Clint Eastwood in his speech to an empty chair, I will put forth my plea for impeachment proceedings to begin very soon.
According to what I hear, roughly 70% of Democrats in the public, across the country, are anxious for this inquiry to begin. Ten cases of obstruction of justice laid out neatly by the Robert Mueller investigation, with a bow on top, is just one path of many possible by which to proceed. The Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution has most likely been violated openly from the day of the inauguration in 2017 until, most likely, this weekend.
Please, “Chair,” start impeachment procedures soon. I’m not really concerned how it is to be done; just do it. The stakes are extremely high, and action is required.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula