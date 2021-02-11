To all Montana School Districts,

On Dec. 24, 2020, educators and all other frontline essential Workers were listed by Public Health as being in the Phase 1b category for receiving COVID immunization shots. On Jan. 6, 2021, frontline essential workers which includes educators were moved to Phase 1c for getting the COVID immunization shots. This means that at this time your teachers and all support staff will not be getting COVID shots any time soon.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said he'll lift the statewide mask mandate Friday Jan. 12, 2021. It is also noted that he said that local school districts can also enact their own masking measures if they decide to.

Please, please, please will every school district in Montana continue with wearing masks as recommended by some of the greatest scientist of our times. Please don’t let politics over science make your decision for protecting your staff and students from a pandemic.

Your teachers and all support staff deserve this consideration. Your students are in your care. Your schools need to stay open for face to face instruction. Please continue mask wearing in all schools in Montana.

Lynn Wilkins,