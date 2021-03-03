Pleased with first COVID shot

We recently received our first COVID shot at St. Patrick Hospital, and were very pleased with the organization, and friendliness of the workers.
Providence notified us when they had times available and scheduling was very easy. Even when we scheduled only a day or two in advance, they were ready for us. When we arrived, the lines were very short and personnel there directed us through the process. The nurses who gave the shots were very friendly and efficient. The waiting area for after the shots was well set up following guidelines. We were scheduled for the second shot automatically.
We appreciate the efforts of all involved and thank them very much.
Kent Nelson and
Doris Vandeveer,
Missoula