Regarding Mr. Henkel’s well written op-ed in the June 14 IR, same subject.

Mr. Henkel and the rest of Montana would do well to read the short narrative of Montana Code 20-7-133:

Quote: Montana Code Annotated 2021

TITLE 20. EDUCATION

CHAPTER 7. SCHOOL INSTRUCTION AND SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Part 1. Accreditation and Curriculum

Pledge Of Allegiance Required — Exemption For Students And Teachers

20-7-133. Pledge of allegiance required — exemption for students and teachers. (1) Except as provided in subsection (4), the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States of America must be recited in all public schools of the state and may be followed by a moment of silence.

(2) The recitation required in subsection (1) must be conducted at the beginning of the first class of each school day in kindergarten through grade 12.

(3) The recitation must be conducted: (a) by each individual classroom teacher or the teacher's surrogate; or (b) over the school intercom system by a faculty member or person designated by the principal.

(4) A school district shall inform all students and teachers of their right to not participate in recitation of the pledge. Any student or teacher who, for any reason, objects to participating in the pledge exercise must be excused from participation. A student or teacher who declines to participate in the pledge may engage in any alternative form of conduct so long as that conduct does not materially or substantially disrupt the work or discipline of the school.

(5) If a student or teacher declines to participate in the recitation of the pledge pursuant to this section, a school district may not for evaluation purposes include any reference to the student's or teacher's not participating.

Unquote.

I had never heard of this disgraceful MCA until early this spring. I am a substitute teacher and have taught in every school in the Helena School District for eight academic years. In the first incident, I was working in Helena High School. The end of the second period is the time for announcements beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance (in violation of sub para (2) above). As a 20 year military veteran, I was absolutely appalled when three freshmen refused to stand. When I reported this incident, the principal informed me the students were exempt — see above. The same thing happened a few weeks later at the same school, this time with a full class of seniors — half refused to stand. I have never encountered such insulting disrespect anywhere else in the school district. By complete contrast, in Ms. Delaney’s Montessori class at Broadwater Elementary School, not only do the students appropriately respect the Pledge, they also do it with sign language! Can anyone explain how this legislative travesty came to pass? Why was it written in the first place? Why are students and teachers exempt? The very people who should be learning and teaching about the Pledge!

Roger Stone,

Helena

