In the two and a half years since he “took” office, Donald Trump has colluded to destroy our system of elections, laughed at our rule of law, attempted to ignore the U.S. Constitution and our two-party system, begun the isolation of this country with our Allies, insulted them, their leaders and NATO, supported with favor some of the worst despots and dictators currently ruling other countries, ignored our intelligence and science experts and now has started destroying the U.S. economy with tariffs he actually believes will make the country money and force U.S. companies to return manufacturing, which flies in the face of reality.
And all this while the House of Representatives shuffles its feet and the GOP-held Senate turns a blind eye.
Three questions: What’s left for him to ruin? Why haven’t impeachment proceedings started? What exactly are we waiting for?
Alan Gelman,
Florence