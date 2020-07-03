Police must go into situations preparing for the worst

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Steve Barrett’s opinion in today’s paper (June 26) about not sending armed police officers to certain calls:

I would like to point out that police officers respond to calls, from simple traffic stops to major 911 contacts, blind. They have no idea what they are really walking in to until they get there. How many times has a seemingly simple traffic stop turned violent? How many times has a potentially violent domestic dispute call been de-escalated by officers trained to use lethal force as a last resort?

It is like going fishing in the back country. One prepares for that event with not only fishing gear but also with bear spray, possibly a bear gun, and survival gear for unexpected weather changes and injuries. Does one want to use these items while fishing? I suspect not but to go into a situation that could go south quickly and have nothing to handle that situation with is foolish.

And so it is with police officers. They must go into any situation, even the seemingly innocuous ones, prepared for the worst yet trained to manage the situation with the least amount of force required. Seconds count, in the woods and for police officers.