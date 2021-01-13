 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police officers couldn't defend themselves

Police officers couldn't defend themselves

{{featured_button_text}}

In Montana, if a homeowner feels threatened, they are justified in using deadly force to prevent or terminate someone else's unlawful entry or attack upon the structure. The so-called “Castle Doctrine” is outlined in MCA 45-3-103.

How ironic and sad that when the “People’s House,” the Capitol building in our nation’s capital, was under attack by thousands of Trump-incited domestic terrorists, the courageous but badly outnumbered Capitol Police were ordered not to use lethal force. The officers were pummeled by poles bearing Trump MAGA and, disgracefully, U.S. flags. They were hosed by the insurrectionists with bear spray. They were bludgeoned by the traitors with fire extinguishers, helmets, and shields. One officer was murdered and many more were hospitalized.

We live in a country where a Montanan can gun down someone who illegally enters their garage, but brave police officers in DC cannot defend themselves from a bloodthirsty, seditious mob. Something is terribly wrong.

Mark Holston,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News