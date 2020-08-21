Police officers trained to contend with violent behavior

Dear "Public decries police funding",
You are correct in that other agencies and services need to be better represented for the good of all. But, right now what agency has the means to respond quickly to a distress call, whether it is dangerous or not? What agency has the communication system already in place, the mobility and staffing?
Consider Liudmila Karaseva's example of having to "kick this person out." What if the police officer did have the training to assess the situation and contact the agency to best handle the situation?
What if someone called a social service agency, the appropriate person arrives, and the situation turns violent. That means the responder either has to have training not only in their professional field, but in having to use force when necessary. Otherwise someone could get hurt. Training of select personnel in every other agency to contend with violent behavior would be cost prohibitive. And, you would be relying on the ability of the 911 dispatcher to assess the situation correctly and have the knowledge of all the agencies available to respond.
Police officers are trained to contend with violent behavior. That specialized training, by the way, needs to be ongoing. Police are the best first responders to handle calls. Additional training could enable them to determine when, and if, additional agencies need to be involved. More funding is needed to enable this training. This would be better than putting non-police responders/personnel into situations where they may not be properly prepared to handle a potential escalation of violent behavior.
Mike Evock,
Missoula
