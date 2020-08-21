Police officers trained to contend with violent behavior

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear "Public decries police funding",

You are correct in that other agencies and services need to be better represented for the good of all. But, right now what agency has the means to respond quickly to a distress call, whether it is dangerous or not? What agency has the communication system already in place, the mobility and staffing?

Consider Liudmila Karaseva's example of having to "kick this person out." What if the police officer did have the training to assess the situation and contact the agency to best handle the situation?

What if someone called a social service agency, the appropriate person arrives, and the situation turns violent. That means the responder either has to have training not only in their professional field, but in having to use force when necessary. Otherwise someone could get hurt. Training of select personnel in every other agency to contend with violent behavior would be cost prohibitive. And, you would be relying on the ability of the 911 dispatcher to assess the situation correctly and have the knowledge of all the agencies available to respond.