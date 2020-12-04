Police risk lives every day to serve public

A police officer is your friend. He is the embodiment of the law on the streets. His presence keeps me safe. He enforces the rules and sees to it that others keep the rules, too. My community is a better place because he and his fellow officers are there.

A police officer treats everyone with dignity, honesty, integrity, character, justice, mercy, helpfulness, compassion and truth. He is a friend to all, but he is also an enforcer of the law. He is a comfort to the law-abiding citizen and his services are necessary to control the one who breaks the law. He has the right to use force when appropriate, including those times when he must use force to protect his own, or someone else’s life.

A police officer is one who risks his life daily to serve the public. Many times his risks and sacrifices go unnoticed and unappreciated. He never knows for sure if he will return to his loving family at the end of his shift. In a moment his life may be in grave danger, but he endures this for us. He is usually an unsung hero. He may be of any color or ethnic background. An officer may be male or female, but each one serves us every day.