Police should be funded to fullest extent necessary

Well, if you haven’t already heard, the proposed Missoula Police Department funding requests for Fiscal Year 2021 were cut by members of the City Council on Wednesday.

The projected cuts total more than $122,000. Council member Heidi West proposed an amendment to remove a $34,800 request for police helmets. West stated that “the terms of use were too loose.”

This is amazing to me that, while I believe the City Council woman may be very nice, I can’t find anything online about her that tells me she has any professional training in law enforcement, policing, peace keeping, self defense, crowd control, and I could go on. So how is it that people with no law enforcement training, who won’t be putting their lives in danger, can make a decision as to when it’s appropriate for a police office to wear a helmet? It is just totally inappropriate, and disrespectful.

In my opinion, if the police department asks for something, it’s because they need it! And we, as those in the community who appreciate and respect them and pay the taxes, want them to be funded to the fullest extent they deem necessary. Back the blue!

Deborah Woodahl,

Missoula

