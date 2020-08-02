Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgrades and frivolous projects to “make Missoula innovative” are Mayor Engen’s and his council’s priority to our detriment. Renovating the Sleepy Inn Motel was not supposed to cost Missoula taxpayers a dime. Don’t believe it. It’s offset by the recently passed Affordable Housing Trust Fund that raises our property taxes yet again. Disingenuousness is not acceptable.

Our Northside remains the stepchild of Missoula. The Craftsman homes and fixer-uppers have lost the battle as a family-friendly neighborhood. Old houses on tiny lots are snapped up by Realtors and builders, then razed and replaced with thoughtless overpriced condominiums and apartments infill. No thought is given to appalling parking and traffic congestion. Access into and out of the Northside is clogged. Edgell Homes has contributed to more traffic. The 200-unit Villagio Apartments will utilize the same ingress and egress. The rest of the White Pine and Sash land is slated for more high density infill! Is there no voice for responsibility among you? There’s no breathing space on the Northside. Your infill policy is madness and yes, elitist.