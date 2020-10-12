 Skip to main content
Political ad money could be better spent

Remember those small white letters under the political ads of the candidates on TV? Reading them, you'll see the names from other states.

All that money is spent daily on the ads. Would it not be great if that money went to all the people who lost jobs during the pandemic and they need to pay the rent and the bills?

All of those out-of-staters and businesses are just plain rich, wealthy and want to control our political lives and elections.

Anna Marie Clouse,

Missoula

