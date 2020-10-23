Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some of which are Democrats. This is the best letter to the editor in forever, regardless of political affiliation. Not once did Ms. Hillegass call me stupid for voting Republican and she never once told me how to vote. She’s truly a Montanan who, like me, keeps her “fences” in great shape. And with her letter, she is suggesting constructive ways for her neighbors to repair their fences. Like thousands of Montanans, I have already voted, yet the glossy political fliers continue to hit our mailbox by the dozen. Full of exaggerations, distortions, bold face lies, and borderline slander. Imagine what the millions of dollars wasted on this garbage could do to help our neighbors. Until we citizens take back this corrupt, bloated government and establish term limits, this political ad water boarding torture will continue unabated. Mark my word, shortly after Nov. 3, more political ads will begin for those money trail politicians seeking re-election for the next term. An American referendum is needed to establish term limits. Then Pelosi and McConnell would both be gone.