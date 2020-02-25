Political polarization distorts real world

Dale Hanson (letter, Feb. 19) wrongly believes that Montana is a Republican state. If 51% of the population spoke Chinese, would we be a "Chinese state"? If 51% preferred cats over dogs, would we live in Catana? Furthermore, the political majority never includes the high percentage of people who were not surveyed (did not vote). The titled political majority seldom (if ever) is a true majority of the actual population.

Hanson's polarizing is one of the problems which confounds human thinking/reasoning because it presents a distorted view of the real world. Montana contains a cross-section-mix of so many qualities and quantities. Further, there is also a continual "mixing" (changing-in-time) of those issues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}