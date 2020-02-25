Political polarization distorts real world

Dale Hanson (letter, Feb. 19) wrongly believes that Montana is a Republican state. If 51% of the population spoke Chinese, would we be a "Chinese state"? If 51% preferred cats over dogs, would we live in Catana? Furthermore, the political majority never includes the high percentage of people who were not surveyed (did not vote). The titled political majority seldom (if ever) is a true majority of the actual population.
Hanson's polarizing is one of the problems which confounds human thinking/reasoning because it presents a distorted view of the real world. Montana contains a cross-section-mix of so many qualities and quantities. Further, there is also a continual "mixing" (changing-in-time) of those issues.
Any group governance makes rules based upon predictions of future behaviors. Thus, we have speed limits and prisons. But all governing is temporary because there are always unintended consequences. New knowledge (nature, technology, brain research, instant communication) stimulates people to contemplate what it means to "be human." Then, diversities of awarenesses and expectations explode. New evidence appears. Values shift. Civil rights emerge. Speed laws change. We make amendments to our "once-solid" rules in order to better fit both the current reality and our predictions. Societies which don't change will wither.
Gene Johnson,
Polson