Political signs may alienate customers

First Amendment rights or tone deaf?

Having been in retail for over 45 years, I was astounded to see political posters plastered all over a local ice cream parlor in Polson. In today’s polar atmosphere and in the middle of the worst pandemic in 100 years, why a business owner would risk alienating 50% of their potential customers is beyond all understanding. Yet, there it was, GOP posters proclaiming the owner's love affair with all things Donald Trump.

Our First Amendment rights are our most sacred of all rights in this democracy, but one must always understand that their beliefs may not align with those of their neighbors, and ask, is my stand worth more than my livelihood?

I guess I have my answer when it comes to the owner of Scoops of Polson. It is also my right to take my business elsewhere, and so I shall.

Bob Lee,

Polson

