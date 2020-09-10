 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Political signs may alienate customers

Political signs may alienate customers

{{featured_button_text}}

First Amendment rights or tone deaf?

Having been in retail for over 45 years, I was astounded to see political posters plastered all over a local ice cream parlor in Polson. In today’s polar atmosphere and in the middle of the worst pandemic in 100 years, why a business owner would risk alienating 50% of their potential customers is beyond all understanding. Yet, there it was, GOP posters proclaiming the owner's love affair with all things Donald Trump.

Our First Amendment rights are our most sacred of all rights in this democracy, but one must always understand that their beliefs may not align with those of their neighbors, and ask, is my stand worth more than my livelihood?

I guess I have my answer when it comes to the owner of Scoops of Polson. It is also my right to take my business elsewhere, and so I shall.

Bob Lee,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News