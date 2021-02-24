Political spending

Fourteen Billion Dollars ($14,000,000,000) was spent on the 2020 elections. Translated, this money amount would have purchased 70,000, $200,000 thousand dollar homes for needy American families. It would have reduced or paid $20,000 towards college expenses for 700,000 students, and on and on. Instead, $14 billion bought Americans tons of lies, half-truths, conspiracy theories, innuendo, dishonesty, disharmony and almost our democracy. THERE HAS TO BE A BETTER WAY!
A Concept:
And that way; maybe to get rid of political parties and elections altogether. Perhaps another way would be for every American citizen's name at the age of 18 to go into a lottery. So registered, each individual could determine for themselves if they would be willing to serve in local, state or federal government. Individuals selected for state and national government would be either representatives or senators in or from the state from which they resided. Should said individual be selected they would serve no more than two terms (4 year or 6 year) in any single branch of government so selected. These selected individuals would be provided with a salary commensurate with the average national wage, medical insurance equivalent to what is paid through Medicare and credited with Social Security benefits as currently provided by law. During their time in government they would not be allowed to engage in other forms of employment. Once their term of office was over they would return to whatever form of employment they were capable of or previously enjoyed. However, they would not be allowed to lobby government in any shape or form and they would not be able to or required to serve in ANY (local, state or national) governance again.
Presidential candidates could be put forward by the bicameral selection of any state government from their pool of currently serving officials, one candidate from every state. Once a president was selected from a state, her/his name would go into the pool of candidates to be voted on by the representatives in the National Congress. The selected individual would be president for a 4 year term with eligibility for a second term to be voted on by a subsequent body of the same electorate. The president would be compensated similarly to the schedule previously mentioned. Once a state's candidate was elected to the position of president that state could not put forward another presidential candidate for a period of 20 years.
I'm sure that a lot of people will think of this proposal as, Utopian? Socialist? Communist? Other? What have you? And it needs a lot of refinement. I throw it out there in light of just asking people to look at what we've got right now? We waste our energy, finances, time, spirit and humanity on a current system that only serves to divide us. I think that we can be better than that. That we can disagree, that we can evolve and do better for, and by one another whatever our persuasion, if we just look at where we are heading. We People need another dialogue, sans ideology, discrimination, politics or guns. Here's hoping we have the wisdom to start that discussion.
Cesar Hernandez,
Polson