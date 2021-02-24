Political spending

And that way; maybe to get rid of political parties and elections altogether. Perhaps another way would be for every American citizen's name at the age of 18 to go into a lottery. So registered, each individual could determine for themselves if they would be willing to serve in local, state or federal government. Individuals selected for state and national government would be either representatives or senators in or from the state from which they resided. Should said individual be selected they would serve no more than two terms (4 year or 6 year) in any single branch of government so selected. These selected individuals would be provided with a salary commensurate with the average national wage, medical insurance equivalent to what is paid through Medicare and credited with Social Security benefits as currently provided by law. During their time in government they would not be allowed to engage in other forms of employment. Once their term of office was over they would return to whatever form of employment they were capable of or previously enjoyed. However, they would not be allowed to lobby government in any shape or form and they would not be able to or required to serve in ANY (local, state or national) governance again.