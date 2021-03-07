Politicians bullied into allegiance?

I believe Donald Trump demanded, and still does demand, "unthinking obedience" from his followers.

For over four years Trump has bullied, threatened and intimidated many Republican members in the House and Senate. Finding the stamina to stand up to Trump had to have been exhausting, I would think

We all witnessed the attack on our Capitol on Jan 6.

Followers of Trump had free rein to display the darkest part of themselves. Causing several deaths, chanting "Hang Mike Pence," truly showed the world America at its worst.

Pence stepped up and completed his constitutional duty and verified the Electoral College votes.

Donald Trump announced at the Conservative Political Action Conference gathering his list of Republicans he believes offended him by standing up for the rule of law and the Constitution.

Have we all so dummied down in the past four years that our Constitution and the pledge to defend it are carelessly cast aside on the chance of receiving an angry message from Trump? Seriously? Apparently so.

Kathy Belke,

Stevensville

