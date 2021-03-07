 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Politicians bullied into allegiance?

Politicians bullied into allegiance?

{{featured_button_text}}

I believe Donald Trump demanded, and still does demand, "unthinking obedience" from his followers.

For over four years Trump has bullied, threatened and intimidated many Republican members in the House and Senate. Finding the stamina to stand up to Trump had to have been exhausting, I would think

We all witnessed the attack on our Capitol on Jan 6.

Followers of Trump had free rein to display the darkest part of themselves. Causing several deaths, chanting "Hang Mike Pence," truly showed the world America at its worst.

Pence stepped up and completed his constitutional duty and verified the Electoral College votes.

Donald Trump announced at the Conservative Political Action Conference gathering his list of Republicans he believes offended him by standing up for the rule of law and the Constitution.

Have we all so dummied down in the past four years that our Constitution and the pledge to defend it are carelessly cast aside on the chance of receiving an angry message from Trump? Seriously? Apparently so.

Kathy Belke,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
2
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my flag back
Letters

I want my flag back

I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols …

More Republican hypocrisy
Letters

More Republican hypocrisy

Trumpicans are a funny group of people, if you find hypocrisy funny. The reactionary members of the Montana legislature, who are the legacy of…

Stolen election
Letters

Stolen election

Was the election ‘a fraud’? Were 61 courts, including Trump’s packed U.S. supreme court- wrong? What evidence was presented under oath in court?

Right to work for less
Letters

Right to work for less

I applaud the defeat of right-to-work legislation in Montana, where the House of Representatives voted 62-38 in a bipartisan rejection of the …

America better with Biden
Letters

America better with Biden

OK readers, I had to get your attention! Since the Interlake and Missoulian are definitely Democrat supporters and not real accurate newspaper…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News