Lee Lytton recently wrote (Missoulian letter, Dec. 14) that he was “taken back, embarrassed and ashamed” by the “LIAR” message that was displayed on Mount Jumbo during President Trump’s visit to Missoula. I too would like to see more civility and respect in American politics. Sometimes, however, the truth is more important than respect.
Lytton asks, “What message are we conveying to our children about democracy?” The message is that some Montanans used the protection of the First Amendment in precisely the way it was intended to be used, i.e., to publicize and protest the malfeasance of governmental officials.
Politicians do not always speak the truth. Who would deny that? Politifact, a nonpartisan fact-checking organization, determined that 26 percent of former President Obama’s public statements were false or mostly false. Applying the same criteria to President Trump’s public statements, Politifact classified 70 percent of them as false or mostly false. Thirty-four percent were false, 21 percent were mostly false, and another 15 percent were so ridiculous as to qualify for the “pants on fire” category.
Are we conveying the right message to our children if we passively accept being misinformed by our president 70 percent of the time? Is that how American democracy works?
Merrill Hiscock,
Lolo