Politicians exploit testing methods

Kary Mullis, winner of the Nobel Prize for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), opposed using PCR for determining “viral load” in HIV research. Two tests for determining HIV exposure (ELISA and Western Blot) are questionable in that they test for some antibodies to proteins which might make up the shell of the virus. Luc Montagnier (co-discoverer of HIV) admits that the virus has never been isolated, but claims that fact is unimportant since we now have PCR.

HIV was our first highly politicized “disease” as it chiefly affected the gay community and President Reagan was accused of being callus toward them. When Margaret Heckler, Reagan's Health secretary, announced the “discovery” of a virus as the cause for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), it took the pressure off Reagan; however, not one peer-review paper had been published. Billions were allocated to study the “virus” and researchers have never gone back to the basics: proof. For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration aborted drug studies to rush drugs to market.

This new “pandemic” also relies on PCR methodology for testing. “Science” by political fiat is not science at all, no matter how much the press or politicians hype it.

Phoenix Mitchell,

Missoula

