Politicians only come knocking at election season

Predictable and typical of those running for office every election year: The mailboxes are full of their promises, egotistical achievements and put-downs of their opponents. They come knocking on the doors and leave their literature piled at the door.

I sure don't see any of this during the rest of the year, only before the election takes place. They don't care about my concerns nor input the remainder of the year. I find it hypocritical and self-serving that they take the time now before an election to fill my mailbox with their agenda and to also come to my door looking for my vote.