Politicians propagate election falsehoods

I read with disgust the lies and falsehoods House Rep. Matt Rosendale and state Sen. Theresa Manzella and Rep. Brad Tschida still propagate about the election.

The election results have been upheld in over 60 court cases, many of them decided by Republican judges, even Donald Trump appointees. The representatives and senator offer no proof whatsoever of their assertions. I notice they have no complaints at all of voter fraud in states Trump won.

They are opposing the will of the people and the peaceful transition of power by refusing to believe the outcome of this election. These and others of their ilk are not patriots. These are treasonous acts that undermine our democracy.

Mark Ransford,

Hall

