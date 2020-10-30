Politicians should not control courts

In Mike Black's televised ad, he promises to support a lengthy list of policy positions while a judge on the Montana Supreme Court. He seems not all interested in deciding legal issues that will come before the court.

He also suggests that he is a proud member of a network of judges who think as he does.

This is not a technical issue. If the politicians control the courts, what redress do citizens have when judges are not interested in enforcing the law?

Jeff Watkins,

Lolo

