 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Politicians should set better example

Politicians should set better example

{{featured_button_text}}

I have become very frustrated with the advertisements that politicians are showing in the media. I feel that they are setting bad examples for the young people who will soon become voters. Or even for young children who are being taught that they can talk about others in a rude manner.

A politician should be showing everyone what good skills they do have and how they can use those skills in representing us. If advertisements that give false information about their opponent is the only exceptional skill they have, it is obvious they do not belong in public office. We definitely need campaign reform in our state.

Andrea Dahl,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Rosendale has nothing to offer
Letters

Rosendale has nothing to offer

Maryland Matt Rosendale's latest ad offers nothing but fear mongering about Kathleen Williams. It's all Maryland Matt has to offer. He's been …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News