Politicians should set better example

I have become very frustrated with the advertisements that politicians are showing in the media. I feel that they are setting bad examples for the young people who will soon become voters. Or even for young children who are being taught that they can talk about others in a rude manner.

A politician should be showing everyone what good skills they do have and how they can use those skills in representing us. If advertisements that give false information about their opponent is the only exceptional skill they have, it is obvious they do not belong in public office. We definitely need campaign reform in our state.