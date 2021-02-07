Politics not same as government

The terms “politics” and “government” are often used interchangeably. It’s understandable because they have a symbiotic relationship: it takes politics to get into government, and, even within government, it takes politics to accomplish policy.

Despite their close acquaintance, they are not the same, nor should they be treated or thought of as such. Politics is a selfish endeavor — it’s about convincing others that your philosophy of government is correct and desirable. Government is a selfless group effort — it’s about serving people, even if you disagree on philosophy. Politics is strategy; government is execution.