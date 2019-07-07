Poll results can be misleading. I have read over and again that polls show “People do not want Medicare for All if it means being deprived of their choice of private insurance.”
Polling results are closely related to how poll questions are asked. What if polls instead asked the question as follows:
Would you give up the health insurance you now have if a new public plan was guaranteed for life, always provided you with free choice of physician and hospital, covered all essential benefits, including drugs, dental, eye, mental health and long-term care, had no out-of-pocket costs, had no obstructions to accessing care, and was paid for by modest taxes which more than offset premiums you now pay?
The point is that there must be better public understanding of what we actually could have if legislators would enact and implement the single-payer model of improved and expanded Medicare for All.
Richard A. Damon,
Bozeman