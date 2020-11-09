Polling has no place in elections

While at the time of writing this letter the outcome of the presidential election remains in doubt, something else about this bizarre process is not in doubt. That is to say, polling has no legitimate place in our pre-election campaign carnival. Now that it has proven itself to be wildly inaccurate and misleading in two presidential elections, we should recognize it for what it is and isn't.

It is obviously not an objective search for and publication of trustworthy information. A look at the various sponsors of each poll reveals that it is just another partisan tool being used to convince voters to exercise their franchise how the poll sponsor wants the vote to go.

There is no way to honestly pass off this chicanery as a series of well-intentioned mistakes. Polling is nothing more than instantaneous and mind-numbingly repetitive lobbying by electronic means.

Of course, polling cannot be outlawed. Your current president has immunized himself and those in his service from any legal or moral consequence from lying.

I suggest that the voting public might want to inform themselves of the policies candidates actually espouse and then make an intelligent decision. What a concept.

Randy Dix,

Helena

