I feel compelled to write this brief letter to encourage anyone and everyone who enjoys Flathead Lake and the wonderful hamlet that is Polson to help finish the funding for the new Boys & Girls Club of Polson. The ambitious goal was $5 million and $4.6 million has been raised, leaving $400,000 to finish this much-needed facility.
This is one of the most worthwhile causes that I have ever seen in Polson and one that literally will touch the future and make a difference.
Since 1999, the Boys & Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation and Lake County has served thousands of youth, providing them with opportunities to make healthy choices and invest in their future. They create safe places for kids to achieve, develop as leaders and benefit from caring mentors.
Their mission is simple: “To inspire and encourage all young people, especially those who need us the most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.”
You have free articles remaining.
As 2019 winds down, I hope you will make a gift and or a pledge to the Boys & Girls Club of Polson and help make this happen.
The new facility will make a difference, change lives and make Polson and the Flathead an even better place!
Brad Kliber,
Polson