Polson recycling outdated report

I think it matters if government agencies follow the law.

The Polson City Commission is recycling a 12-year-old Department of Commerce report that authorized Polson residents to vote on a 3% resort tax in 2009. Eighty percent of voters rejected the tax.

In DOC's first attempt in 2008 to calculate the city's qualifications to initiate a resort tax, they found the city did not qualify. The DOC at that time specified that data in its report had to be current. Five months later, the DOC reorganized the numbers in a report that authorized the 2009 vote.

I question how it is a document produced in 2008 is deemed current data for a citizens vote in 2021. Others have questioned the method used to recalculate the numbers in the second report.

At a resort tax public hearing, state legislator Greg Hertz referred to the report as not being in the spirit of the law. Murat Kalinyaprek has created a website, polsonresorttax.info, that documents how the calculations in the second report were flawed. The DOC designates towns resort communities if a major portion of the economy is based on tourism.

Margie Hendricks,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0