Polson tax will improve streets

Sen. Greg Hertz (letter, Jan. 20) urges Polson to vote "no" for the proposed "resort tax." He raised valid concerns that the city considered prior to proposing the tax. Senator Hertz does not mention some aspects of the resort tax.

It is expected to raise $700,000 each year, or $14 million over 20 years. Of that amount, 80% is for improved streets used by visitors and residents. Seventeen percent is to reduce local property taxes. Three percent is for administrative costs.

A "no" vote means higher property taxes and/or poorer street conditions. I agree that the city needs to make clear the share expected to be paid by visitors. Although we live outside of the city limits, we would be happy to contribute to better streets in Polson.

I encourage Senator Hertz to suggest a better way to maintain the streets and reduce property tax rates in his city. No one likes taxes, and no one likes potholes or car repair bills. Unfortunately, good government and public infrastructure require adequate revenue.

I join Senator Hertz in urging readers to go to the City of Polson website to learn more. In my view, "yes" is a better vote on Feb. 2.