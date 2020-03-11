Since the national media has attacked the ministry of the Hephzibah House in Winona Lake, Indiana, television has made negative statements to millions of Americans who have never been to that institution. The viewers only know what the TV broadcast told them.

Popular opinion was against Thomas Edison as folks thought he was crazy, but the crowd was wrong and paid homage to him later every time they turned on an electric light.

Popular opinion thought that Louis Pasteur was out of his mind when he believed that there were "little beasties" on his surgical instruments that caused many patients to die after being treated by doctors. It turned out that Pasteur was right when he helped us to realize the presence of germs.

The British thought ill of Patrick Henry, Nathan Hale and Samuel Adams, but today we "revere" them as heroes.

Popular opinion is not always right and we should think of that whenever we turn on a light, use a sterile bandage or enjoy the freedoms guaranteed us in the U.S. Constitution. We should also think of that when we make an opinion about the Hephzibah House.