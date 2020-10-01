Positive outcome from appointment

There are many who fear that another presidential appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court will cause them harm. Don't be afraid; only good will come of this.

If you listen to the extreme views against such an appointment at this time, you may feel all is lost. Perhaps, if you re-think the situation, you will come to peace in your mind and being. Perhaps you will see that a positive outcome will result. If you can get there, you will definitely overcome your fears. May peace and joy come to you.