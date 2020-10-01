 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Positive outcome from appointment

Positive outcome from appointment

{{featured_button_text}}

There are many who fear that another presidential appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court will cause them harm. Don't be afraid; only good will come of this.

If you listen to the extreme views against such an appointment at this time, you may feel all is lost. Perhaps, if you re-think the situation, you will come to peace in your mind and being. Perhaps you will see that a positive outcome will result. If you can get there, you will definitely overcome your fears. May peace and joy come to you.

Rod Nielsen,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News