Possible to block unpopular laws

Montana voters can block unpopular laws passed by the Legislature. Gather enough signatures on referendum petitions and the laws will only take effect if passed by the voters. The best example happened 100 years ago.

The contest of wills started in 1912. Voters enacted an open primary system to select candidates for office. They ended corrupt political party conventions that favored Copper King candidates. Open primary elections meant no voter had to register with a party. Only the voter knew the ballot selected. This shielded voters from intimidation.

But in 1919, the Legislature repealed the open primary laws and returned candidate selection to smoke-filled rooms. Montanans were outraged. They filed referendum petitions and gathered enough signatures to suspend the laws until Montanans would vote. They believed the primary election of 1920 would take place.

Or would it? Legislators called a “special session” and re-passed the laws as emergency legislation. (Our Constitution bans a referendum on an emergency law.) The lawyers piled on and the Montana Supreme Court pondered “emergencies.”

Gung-ho citizens gathered signatures and suspended the “emergency” laws. Then justices ruled that no emergency existed.