Postal Service in trouble thanks to Trump, DeJoy

The U.S. Postal Service is in trouble now thanks to Donald Trump’s misguided appointment of Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General.

The removal of the post boxes and mail sorting machines to influence the election is hurting millions of people.

A family in Montana with a small business, shipped hundreds of orders only to start getting calls that packages had not arrived in time, if at all. COVID-19 is hurting businesses. Trump and Dejoy have effectively made sure your postal dependent business will suffer.

This is happening! Not fake.

Congress is discussing funding for the USPS. What they’re not talking about is the retirement fund for USPS employees (enacted in 2006), which must be paid 75 years ahead. No corporation or any business does this.

It is a huge financial burden for USPS which this country depends on.

As of today, no post boxes or sorting machines have been returned. The country is reeling from the collective effects of medicine, loan and rent payments, paychecks, Social Security checks, etc., not arriving on time! The effects of this idiotic placement of Dejoy, who has no experience and can’t answer a simple question on his plan.

Shame on Trump.

Linda Hollifield,

Dillon

