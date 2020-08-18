Postal system should deliver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been concerned with Donald Trump's manipulation of the Postal Service. The last couple of days I have contacted several postal workers to find out what is happening in Missoula. The Postal Service is much like all other large organizations in that what happens locally depends somewhat on who is in charge in each area. That said, it seems that the Missoula office is taking a wait-and-see attitude.

Most upper managers in the postal system have a "follow orders" attitude. So, if Trump told them to delay ballots or medications, they would do their best to make that happen. The workers are not necessarily of the same mindset. As a group, I would say they are more apt to do the right thing.

No matter how the system is manipulated, such as limiting overtime or instituting a hiring freeze, the system should be able to deliver ballots and medication without any delays. A deliberate order not to work ballots or medications could affect the system. Or a deliberate order to work ballots and medications first could enhance movement of these items.

Charles Widdicombe,

Missoula

