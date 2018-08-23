We Montanans need to look closely at the Pearl Jam/John Tester poster issued at the John Tester promotional event masquerading as a rock concert. It exposes the true character of John Tester and the Democratic Party in Montana. They intimidate, promote chaos, promote division, promote hate. All to obtain the votes to obtain power.
If you vote for John Tester, Kathleen Williams or any of the other Democratic candidates, this is what you can expect (along with annual substantial tax increases).
Andrew Peterson,
Missoula